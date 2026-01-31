₹4 Crore On The Line As The Mother Of All Derbies Lights Up Mumbai

Mumbai: For more than eight decades, the Indian Derby (Gr.1) has stood as the crown jewel of Indian turf — a race that defines ambition, legacy and ultimate racing glory. This year, the sport’s most coveted prize takes on renewed grandeur as it is rechristened the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Derby, with Cyrus and Adar Poonawalla assuming the mantle of sponsorship, further elevating the stature of a race that already commands reverence.

Fondly hailed as the Mother of All Derbies, the Indian Derby occupies a place of unmatched pride in Indian racing folklore. And come Sunday, February 1, Mumbai will once again pause as the season’s final and most dramatic showdown crowns a new champion at Mahalaxmi.

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) is all set to unfurl a glittering two-day racing festival, one that the city looks forward to year after year. The carnival opens on Saturday, January 31, with a seven-race card serving as the perfect prelude to the main event, before the marquee Derby is run at 5.45 p.m. on Sunday, under the spotlight of national attention.

Adding to the buzz is the sheer scale of the stakes. The weekend offers prize money exceeding ₹6 crore, headlined by a ₹4-crore Derby purse, with a staggering ₹2.4 crore reserved for the winner alone. Punters, too, are in for a windfall, with ₹50 lakh added to Sunday’s second combined jackpot pool, expected to swell beyond ₹1 crore, ensuring tension runs high both on and off the track.

On the racing front, 11 elite contenders will line up for Derby honours, each carrying dreams, reputations and fortunes. Trainer Pesi Shroff’s brilliant filly Fynbos emerges as a leading fancy. Fresh from commanding victories in the Bangalore Summer Derby and the Indian Oaks, she continues to dazzle in her morning trials and will be partnered by internationally acclaimed British jockey Tom Marquand, known worldwide for his tactical finesse.

Trainer Adhirajsingh Jodha, still seeking his first Derby triumph, will saddle two strong hopes. Baychimo, winner of the Indian 2000 Guineas and the Ruia Cup, remains in prime condition and will be ridden by Suraj Narredu. Stablemate Sovereign King, beaten narrowly in the Guineas, has shaped well in work and could emerge as a serious threat over the demanding 2,400 metres.

Veteran conditioner M.K. Jadhav’s filly Kavya, who handed Fynbos her only recent defeat in the Indian 1000 Guineas, returns after a brief break and could upset calculations under the guidance of David Allan. Another Shroff-trained runner, Zacharias, winner of the Pune Derby, has been sparkling in trials and cannot be discounted.

Adding to Derby-day tradition, the historic Breeders’ Produce Stakes will be run this year as the Rattonsey Multi-Million, a high-value juvenile contest over 1,400 metres, reinforcing the day’s status as a celebration of both present champions and future stars.

Beyond the racing, RWITC has curated a true Mumbai racing festival, with lifestyle experiences and curated activities at the Members’ Enclosure, in collaboration with Poona Cartel, ensuring the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Derby is not just a race — but a high-stakes celebration the city waits for all year.