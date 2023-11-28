4 Sindh Cops Demanding Bribe From Pakistan Cricketer Sohaib Maqsood Arrested And Jailed

Hours after Pakistan cricketer Sohaib Maqsood accused a handful of police officials from Sindh over demanding bribes from him and Aamer Yameen, the four cops involved have been arrested and put behind bars. According to Geo News, the four policemen were arrested from Nawabshah and a case was registered against them.
Earlier on Tuesday (November 28th), Maqsood took to X and called out the Sindh Police for being 'corrupt' and revealed that the cops had taken a staggering Rs 8000 while they were travelling from Karachi to Multan. The four policemen, who are currently behind the bars for going beyond their authority, serve at Sakrand police station in Sindh.
Sohaib Maqsood. | (Credits: Twitter)
As per the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Shaheed Benazirabad Parvez Chandio, a case has been registered against the four police personnel.
"Four policemen of Sakrand police station have been found involved in the incident," a spokesperson of Sindh Police said, as quoted by Geo News.
SHO and other police officials of Sakrand police station also suspended:
According to the report, a formal FIR has been registered against the 4 policemen involved and legal actions have been initiated. The Station house officer (SHO) and the other officials have also been suspended due to negligence.
A statement released by the District Police Officer (DPO) read that the bribery of the cricketers happened on the Superhighway between 12 am and 1am at night.