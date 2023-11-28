 4 Sindh Cops Demanding Bribe From Pakistan Cricketer Sohaib Maqsood Arrested And Jailed
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports4 Sindh Cops Demanding Bribe From Pakistan Cricketer Sohaib Maqsood Arrested And Jailed

4 Sindh Cops Demanding Bribe From Pakistan Cricketer Sohaib Maqsood Arrested And Jailed

4 cops accused of taking bribes by Pakistan cricketer Sohaib Maqsood have been arrested and jailed as reported by Geo News.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Four cops are in prison after Sohaib Maqsood's tweet. | (Credits: Twitter)

Hours after Pakistan cricketer Sohaib Maqsood accused a handful of police officials from Sindh over demanding bribes from him and Aamer Yameen, the four cops involved have been arrested and put behind bars. According to Geo News, the four policemen were arrested from Nawabshah and a case was registered against them.

Earlier on Tuesday (November 28th), Maqsood took to X and called out the Sindh Police for being 'corrupt' and revealed that the cops had taken a staggering Rs 8000 while they were travelling from Karachi to Multan. The four policemen, who are currently behind the bars for going beyond their authority, serve at Sakrand police station in Sindh.

Sohaib Maqsood.

Sohaib Maqsood. | (Credits: Twitter)

As per the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Shaheed Benazirabad Parvez Chandio, a case has been registered against the four police personnel.

"Four policemen of Sakrand police station have been found involved in the incident," a spokesperson of Sindh Police said, as quoted by Geo News.

SHO and other police officials of Sakrand police station also suspended:

According to the report, a formal FIR has been registered against the 4 policemen involved and legal actions have been initiated. The Station house officer (SHO) and the other officials have also been suspended due to negligence.

A statement released by the District Police Officer (DPO) read that the bribery of the cricketers happened on the Superhighway between 12 am and 1am at night.

Read Also
'Aap Dilo Ke Kaptaan Ho': Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi React To Babar Azam's Resignation As...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Namibia Set To Finish In Top-2, Qualify For Showpiece Event

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Namibia Set To Finish In Top-2, Qualify For Showpiece Event

'It Was As Quiet As A Library': Pat Cummins On Silencing Fans In Modi Stadium After Virat Kohli's...

'It Was As Quiet As A Library': Pat Cummins On Silencing Fans In Modi Stadium After Virat Kohli's...

Jasprit Bumrah's Cryptic Instagram Story Goes Viral Amid Rumours Of Hardik Pandya Becoming Mumbai...

Jasprit Bumrah's Cryptic Instagram Story Goes Viral Amid Rumours Of Hardik Pandya Becoming Mumbai...

Babar Azam's Purple Lamborghini Aventador Worth PKR 26 Cr is Reminding Netizens Of Ajay Devgn's...

Babar Azam's Purple Lamborghini Aventador Worth PKR 26 Cr is Reminding Netizens Of Ajay Devgn's...

'Sindh Police Is So Corrupt': Pakistan Cricketer Sohaib Maqsood Angry Over Cops Demanding Rs 8,000...

'Sindh Police Is So Corrupt': Pakistan Cricketer Sohaib Maqsood Angry Over Cops Demanding Rs 8,000...