4 Sindh Cops Demanding Bribe From Pakistan Cricketer Sohaib Maqsood Arrested And Jailed

Four cops are in prison after Sohaib Maqsood's tweet. | (Credits: Twitter)

Hours after Pakistan cricketer Sohaib Maqsood accused a handful of police officials from Sindh over demanding bribes from him and Aamer Yameen, the four cops involved have been arrested and put behind bars. According to Geo News, the four policemen were arrested from Nawabshah and a case was registered against them.

Earlier on Tuesday (November 28th), Maqsood took to X and called out the Sindh Police for being 'corrupt' and revealed that the cops had taken a staggering Rs 8000 while they were travelling from Karachi to Multan. The four policemen, who are currently behind the bars for going beyond their authority, serve at Sakrand police station in Sindh.

We are so lucky that we live In Punjab not in Sindh first time in my life I am travelling from Karachi to Multan by Road and sindh police is so corrupt that they stop you after 50 km and ask for money or they threat you to go to the police station for no reason if you give them — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) November 27, 2023

ان چاروں کو نوکریوں سے برطرف کیا جائے یے کالی بھیڑیاں ملک و قوم کے لیے بدنما داغ ہیں۔#BilalPasha #SohaibMaqsood #Amiryamin #Sindh pic.twitter.com/RZoACJiIZ9 — Liaquat Ali | ملڪ | (@Liaquatmalick) November 28, 2023

As per the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Shaheed Benazirabad Parvez Chandio, a case has been registered against the four police personnel.

"Four policemen of Sakrand police station have been found involved in the incident," a spokesperson of Sindh Police said, as quoted by Geo News.

SHO and other police officials of Sakrand police station also suspended:

According to the report, a formal FIR has been registered against the 4 policemen involved and legal actions have been initiated. The Station house officer (SHO) and the other officials have also been suspended due to negligence.

A statement released by the District Police Officer (DPO) read that the bribery of the cricketers happened on the Superhighway between 12 am and 1am at night.