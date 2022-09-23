2nd T20I: Matthew Wade's 43 powers Australia to 90-5 against India after Axar Patel strikes early

Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade scored an unbeaten 43 to power Australia to a challenging 90 for 5 against hosts India in the rain-affected second T20 International in Nagpur on Friday.
The match began two-and-a-half hours after its designated time due to a wet outfield and was reduced to an eight-over-a-side contest.
Australia lost wickets at quick succession but continued to score at a good rate after being invited to bat.
Axar Patel (2/13) bowled a fiery spell, snaring two wickets.
Skipper Aaron Finch, who scored a 15-ball 31, and Wade (43 off 20) were the top contributors for Australia.
Australia lead the three-match series 1-0.
Brief Score:
Australia: 90 for 5 in 8 overs (Matthew Wade 43 not out , Aaron Finch 31; Axar Patel 2/13, Bumrah 1/23) vs India
