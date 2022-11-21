2024 T20 World Cup: Mega cricket tournament to have more teams, new format

New Delhi: After the conclusion of the T20 World Cup last week, where England defeated Pakistan to win their second global title in the shortest format, the 2024 edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is certain to throw up fresh match-ups and historic moments.

The tournament will mark the return of two-time champions West Indies hosting the tournament for the second time since 2010. The tournament will be ground-breaking for the USA, who have qualified for the showpiece event as co-hosts and will be hosting their first global event.

New format

From 16 teams in 2022, the 20-team tournament in 2024 has a format which will be different from the first Round and Super 12 format in the previous editions of the Men's T20 World Cup.

Teams will be divided into four groups, with each group having five team. Top two teams from each group will go to Super Eight stage, where they will be split into two groups of four sides. Top two team from the two groups will then enter the semi-finals, before the winners from both semi-finals will face-off in the title clash.

As hosts, the West Indies and the USA take up the first two spots for 2024 T20 World Cup. From there, performances at the 2022 edition, and the ICC T20I rankings cut-off on November 14, will determine the next 10 participating teams.

By the virtue of top eight finish in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka have qualified for the 2024 tournament. Joining them are Afghanistan and Bangladesh, qualifying by the virtue of being the next best sides in the T20I team rankings.

The remaining eight spots for the 2024 T20 World Cup will be decided through regional qualifiers. Africa, Asia and Europe will have two qualification spots, with one place for both the Americas and East-Asia Pacific regions to complete the tournament line-up.

Zimbabwe were unable to capitalise on their strong start to the campaign, finishing last in the Super 12 group to be sent back to Africa regional qualification route. Namibia, who failed to reach the Super 12 stage in 2022, would be a massive favourite to join Zimbabwe in getting to 2024 World Cup.

But that may not be an easy task. Uganda, who upset Namibia in a recent T20I series, could make the biggest claim to topple the big boys. But they were tested in recent African qualifying for 2022, also losing a one-run thriller to Kenya.

U19 success across the region suggests parity will show on the senior front. A bulk of Nigeria's U19 World Cup contingent of 2020 will likely make up their squad, while Tanzania have form in causing upsets, most notably against Namibia in qualification for the 2022 U19 World Cup.

From the America qualification, Canada are early favourites in claiming the lone spot. The USA were the only team to overcome Canada, albeit in a Super Over, with Bermuda, fellow competitors at the 2019 Global Qualifier, the most likely challenger for the spot.

The Asia qualifiers will be the toughest one to decide who goes for the 2024 T20 World Cup. UAE, who didn't make it to Super 12s in 2022, along with Nepal and Oman look strong on paper. The likes of Singapore, Hong Kong, Bahrain, Qatar and Malaysia can also throw a spanner in the best-laid plans of big teams.

From East Asia-Pacific, Papua New Guinea have a theoretically easier run in the cycle for 2024. Vanuatu, the winners of the Sub-Regional A Qualifier earlier in the year, would likely pose the biggest threat to PNG.

Philippines to participate

The Philippines, buoyed by their appearance at the Global Qualifier A for the 2022 tournament, are sure to make their presence felt. Japan, the winner of Sub-Regional Qualifier B and boasting an Under-19 World Cup appearance in 2020, will also feature at next year's regional qualifier.

As far as Europe is concerned, the Netherlands finishing in the top eight in Australia and booking their spot in 2024 T20 World Cup means qualification for the rest of the teams is easy though it's easier said than done.

Jersey and Germany are the biggest threats to European giants Scotland and Ireland. The same can be said for three Sub-Regional group winners: Italy, Austria and Denmark. The Austrians beat Guernsey and Norway to stun their Sub-Regional group in late July, and both Italy and Denmark boasting fine individual talent.