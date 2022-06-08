e-Paper Get App

Nupur Sharma-Prophet Muhammad controversy could affect Indians’ Qatar World Cup plans

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Qatar World Cup | Photo: Twitter

Indian football fans who are keen to be part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar may have to abandon their plans as the host government is reviewing whether to process their applications after a BJP spokesperson made derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

The issue came to light when an Indian football fan’s application for accommodation during the World Cup was rejected by Qatar.

On enquiring via email, the fan was told that the Qatari government is in the process of deciding whether or not to allow booking from the country due to the “recent events”.

The echoes of BJP party spokesperson Nupur Sharma's derogatory remarks on a recent news channel debate were heard in the Middle East with Islamic countries including Qatar issuing condemnations.

Qatar demanded a “public apology” from the Indian government. Following the outrage, the BJP on Sunday suspended its two leaders who made incendiary remarks against Prophet Muhammad on television and social media.

Read Also
Qatar is ready for World Cup 2022 with key migrant workers reforms
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsNupur Sharma-Prophet Muhammad controversy could affect Indians’ Qatar World Cup plans

RECENT STORIES

Who are Gupta brothers and why were they arrested?

Who are Gupta brothers and why were they arrested?

Nupur Sharma-Prophet Muhammad controversy could affect Indians’ Qatar World Cup plans

Nupur Sharma-Prophet Muhammad controversy could affect Indians’ Qatar World Cup plans

Level of Chinese activity in Ladakh 'eye-opening': US general

Level of Chinese activity in Ladakh 'eye-opening': US general

Maharashtra govt suppressing voice of OBC's: BJP MLC Padalkar

Maharashtra govt suppressing voice of OBC's: BJP MLC Padalkar

HSC results 2022 declared : Class 12 scores declared on mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in - Click here...

HSC results 2022 declared : Class 12 scores declared on mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in - Click here...