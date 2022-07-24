e-Paper Get App

1st ODI: Team India fined 20% of match fees for slow overrate against WI

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 08:38 PM IST
India team celebrate their win over West Indies in the 1st ODI | Pic: twitter

Team India has been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first ODI against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Friday.

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

India captain Shikhar Dhawan plead guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Nigel Duguid levelled the charge.

