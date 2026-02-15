IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan Smashes 27-Ball Half-Century In High-Voltage Clash In Colombo

India opener Ishan Kishan continued his red-hot form in T20Is on Sunday. Playing the IND vs PAK game in Colombo, the left-hander struck a half-century in style at the R Premadasa Stadium. It was Kishan's second half-century of the tournament, and it came at a time when the Men in Blue needed it the most in the T20 World Cup 2026.

India lost Abhishek Sharma for a duck but that had no bearing on Ishan Kishan's approach with the bat. With huge boundaries at the R Premadasa, it was crucial that India get off to a great start and use the gaps to their effect. Ishan did absolutely that much to the delight of Indian cricket fans.

He signalled his intentions with a 6 off the first ball he faced off Shaheen Afridi. With Tilak Varma playing anchor, the onus continued to be on Kishan to be the aggressor. He played his role to perfection taking the attack to the Pakistan spinners.

Kishan scored 42 runs inside the powerplay with India managing 52. 42 runs by Ishan Kishan is the most by a batter in the Powerplay in Ind-Pak T20Is surpassing 35 by Shubman Gill in Dubai in Asia Cup 2025.