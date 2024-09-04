19-Year-Old Brazilian Bodybuilding Star Matheus Pavlak Dies Due To Suspected Heart Attack

A 19-year-old bodybuilder, Matheus Pavlak, was found dead in his home in Brazil, reportedly from a heart attack, leaving the bodybuilding community in shock and mourning.

Pavlak had spent the last five years transforming himself from an overweight teenager into a well-sculpted bodybuilder, becoming a local hero in Brazil.

Starting his bodybuilding journey in 2019, he regularly competed in Santa Catarina, a state in southern Brazil, and even earned the title "Mr. Blumenau" after winning a U23 competition last year. He also placed in the top 10 in several other regional contests.

Pavlak documented his incredible transformation on social media, sharing motivational posts like one reported by TMZ: "No matter how difficult or impossible your dream is, if you really want it, you will get there."

Lucas Chegatti, a former trainer who worked with Pavlak, posted a heartfelt tribute to him on social media, reflecting the deep impact Pavlak had on those around him.

“Today ends in a sad day with the loss of a great friend, a spectacular boy who leaves us early, a tragedy that took us by surprise,” Chegatti wrote, according to the Mirror.

“He had a brilliant future ahead of him as a respected athlete. God has his plans but it’s hard to understand, I don’t have the words to explain the weight I feel in my heart. I was Matheus’ first coach and I’m very proud to have had the opportunity to have cared for him like a son. I promised him that one day he would beat me and said and done, the first time we competed together against each other, he ended up winning.

“He was no longer a part of my team, but I know I managed to form a great athlete. May God comfort his family and take care of our boy.”