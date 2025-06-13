19 Sixes, 150 In 49 Balls! Finn Allen Smashes T20 Records During San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom MLC 2025 Match; Video

Image: San Francisco Unicorns/X

New Zealand's explosive opener Finn Allen lit up the Oakland Coliseum with some monstrous hitting in the opening match of the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) season. Playing for the San Francisco Unicorns, the Kiwi shattered multiple records with a brutal assault on the Washington Freedom bowlers.

Allen smashed his way into record books by scoring 150 off just 49 balls, the fastest 150 in T20 history as well as most sixes hit in a men’s T20 innings (19).

The 26-year-old right-hander surpassed the previous joint record of 18 sixes held by T20 legend Chris Gayle and Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan, reaching the landmark with a trademark flat-batted maximum in the 17th over. He fell soon after, attempting his 20th six.

Backed by Allen’s fireworks, the San Francisco Unicorns smashed 269/5 in 20 overs asking defending champions Washington Freedom to chase a monumental total.

Most T20 sixes in an innings

19 sixes – Finn Allen (San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom), 2025

18 sixes- Chris Gayle (Rangpur Riders vs Dynamites), 2017

18 sixes – Sahil Chauhan (Estonia vs Cyprus), 2024

Finn Allen's history with batting records

In January 2024, he broke Brendon McCullum’s New Zealand T20I record by smashing 137 off 62 balls against Pakistan, equalling the T20I record for most sixes in an innings (16). With more than 4,100 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 173.27, Allen now holds the best career strike rate among all T20 batters with over 1,000 runs.

Despite his international credentials, Allen has had a mixed journey in franchise cricket. Initially signed as a replacement by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2021 and later bought in the 2022 IPL auction, he was unable to break into the playing XI. Even after being listed at a base price of INR 2 crore in last year's IPL Mega Auction, he went unsold