11th Insurance Shield T20 cricket: Ravi Gupta, Siddhesh Chavan shine in L&T’s 37-run victory

All-rounders Ravi Gupta (36 runs not out & 4 wickets for 32) played a key role in Larsen & Toubro’s victory |

Mumbai: The combined efforts from all-rounders Ravi Gupta (36 runs not out & 4 wickets for 32) and captain Siddhesh Chavan (36 runs & 2 wickets for 16) enabled Larsen & Toubro record a comfortable 37-run victory against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) SC in a third round Group-C Plate Division match of the 11th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association), and played at the Youths Own Union ground, Cross Maidan on Tuesday.

Sent in to bat, Larsen & Toubro posted a testing total of 158 for 7 wickets from their 20 overs. Besides the decent knocks from Chavan and Gupta, Mukesh Patil 27 runs and Yuvraj Natalkar 22 runs boosted the innings. BMC’s Sandesh Paralkar (2 for 30) was the most successful bowler.

Later, BMC were dismissed for 121 in 18 overs. Sandesh Paralkar, Jitesh Purabiya and Paresh Nandgaonkar were the only bastmen who stayed long all making 21 runs each. Gupta, Chavan and Sushant Shetty (2 for 18) were responsible for picking up the wickets.

In a Group-D match, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) SC charged to a 9-wicket victory against Bhavishya Nidhi CC at the Karnatak SA ground. Batting first, Bhavishya Nidhi CC were bowled out for a paltry 66 runs in 12 overs. Dushyant Kadam top-scored with 35 runs while BARC bowlers Kuldeep Sahu (3 for 8), Bijaideep Dutta (2 for 1) and Samadhan Kahandal (2 for 7) claimed the wickets. In response, BARC lost just one wicket in reaching 69 runs in 7.5 overs. Opener Umesh Bandre and Vikas Pol were unbeaten on 29 and 19 runs respectively.

Brief scores: Larsen & Toubro SC 158 for 7 wickets, 20 overs (Siddesh Chavan 36, Ravi Gupta 36*, Mukesh Patil 27, Yuvraj Natalkar 22; Sandesh Paralkar 2 for 30) beat BMC 121 all out, 18 overs (Sandesh Paralkar 21, Jitesh Purabiya 21, Paresh Nandgaonkar 21; Ravi Gupta 4 for 32, Siddesh Chavan 2 for 16, Sushant Shetty 2 for 18). Result: Larsen & Toubro won by 37 runs.

MbPT SC 112 for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Prem Chavan 37, Sunil Mane 22; Mayur Gharat 2 for 7, Akshay Dubey 2 for 25) lost to Mazagon Docks SC 113 for 4 wickets, 18.5 overs (Santosh Pawaskar 42, Akshay Dubey 33; Bhausaheb Mechkar 2 for 24). Result: Mazagon Docks SC won by 6 wickets.

Bhavishya Nidhi CC 66 all over 12 overs (Dushyant Kadam 35; Kuldeep Sahu 3 for 8, Bijaideep Dutta 2 for 1, Samadhan Kahandal 2 for 7) lost to BARC SC 69 for 1 wicket, 7.5 overs (Umesh Bandre 29*, Vikas Pol 19*). Result: BARC SC won by 9 wickets.

Abhyudaya Bank 107 for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Sanju Raut 30; Nirdosh Yadav 2 for 11, Deepak Gaikwad 2 for 24) lost to Group Satellite 108 for 1 wicket, 11 overs (Suraj Sharma 43*, Aditya Pandey 35*, Deepak Gaikwad 21). Result: Group Satellite won by 9 wickets.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)