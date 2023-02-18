Insurance Shield T20 Cricket Tournament: Tigers register 4-wicket win over RBI

Leg-spinner Nirankar Sharma’s impressive bowling spell of 6 wickets for 17 runs was the highlight of Aruprit Tigers’ comfortable 4-wicket victory over Reserve Bank of India (RBI) |

Mumbai: Leg spinner Nirankar Sharma’s impressive bowling spell of 6 wickets for 17 runs was the highlight of Aruprit Tigers’ comfortable 4-wicket victory over Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a second round Group-B Plate Division match of the 11th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association), and played at the Western Railway ground, Cross Maidan on Saturday.

This is Aruprit Tigers second successive win after they had earlier defeated General Insurance Company by 169 runs in the first round match.

RBI opting to bat first, started positively, but struggled against Sharma’s clever and accurate bowling and were dismissed for 110 runs inside 20 overs. Vishwas Krishna 31 runs, Tejas Kalyankar 29 runs and Anand Kanyal 22 runs managed to lift the RBI innings. Sharma received good support from Tejas Bandal 2 for 29 to clean up the rival batting.

Aruprit Tigers comfortably chased down the winning target reaching 112 for 6 wickets in 16.3 overs. Ajaey Singh 34 runs and Tushar Chate with an unbeaten 34 runs esured the Tigers crossed the finish line. Shivaji Rokde 3 for 18 and Kunal Shirke 2 for 20 tried to contain the Tigers, but could not prevent them from roaring away to the win by 4 wickets.

In a Group-C match, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) defeated Abhyudaya Bank by 4 wickets. Abhyudaya Bank batting first made 124 for 8 wickets in 20 overs. In reply, BMC looked in control and scored 125 for 6 wickets in 18.5 overs to secure their win.

Brief scores: Reserve Bank of India 110 all out, 19.5 overs (Vishwas Krishna 31, Tejas Kalyankar 29, Anand Kanyal 22; Nirankar Sharma 6 for 17, Tejas Bandal 2 for 29) lost to Aruprit Tigers 112 for 6 wickets, 16.3 overs (Ajaey Singh 34, Tushar Chate 34*; Shivaji Rokde 3 for 18, Kunal Shirke 2 for 20). Result: Aruprit Tigers won by 4 wickets.

Abhyudaya Bank 124 for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Atul Rane 44; Santosh Gajre 3 for 28, Sandesh Paralkar 2 for 17, Jitesh Purbiya 2 for 17). lost to BMC 125 for 6 wickets, 18.5 overs (Sandesh Paralkar 42, Swapnil Bhosale 25, Jitesh Purbiya 24; Pradip Kanchan 2 for 19), Sanjiv Raut 2 for 19). Result: BMC won by 4 wickets.

Times of India SC 143 for 6 wickets, 20 overs (Paritosh Mohite 61; Akshay Sawant 3 for 23) beat Air India SC 131 for 6 wickets, 20 overs (Ruchit Jani 42, Akshay Sawant 32). Result: Times of India won by 12 runs.

MbPT SC 70 all out, 19.1 overs (Premnath Chavan 24; Kuldeep Sahu 3 for 12, Bijaideep Datta 2 fof 17) BARC SC 71 for 3 wickets, 9 overs (Ravindra Koli 43; Bhausaheb Mechkar 3 for 25). Result: BARC won by 7 wickets.

