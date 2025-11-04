10 Richest Indian Women Cricketers In 2025: The Game-Changers Of A New Era

Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates winning the Women's World Cup trophy with her teammates. | Image Credit: X/ICC

The Indian women’s cricket team scripted history lifting their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup trophy. In front of a full house at the DY Patil Stadium, India defeated South Africa by 52 runs, marking the start of a golden chapter in women's cricket.

Women's cricket has been on the rise in India with BCCI's introduction of the Women's Premier League and pay parity. The triumph on Sunday highlights the sporting prowess of the Women in Blue. BCCI further filled their pockets announcing a Rs 51 crore reward for the players, staff and selectors after the World Cup win.

According to reports by GoodReturns and CNBC-TV18, here’s a look at the 10 richest Indian women cricketers in 2025, whose hard work has redefined success both on and off the field.

Former India captain Mithali Raj remains at the top despite her retirement. From starting out with no match fees, Raj's long India career helped her establish her place in history. Even after retirement, she remains involved as mentor with the Gujarat Giants. With broadcast duties, brand endorsements her net worth estimated to be in the region of Rs 40-45 crore. Her consistency and leadership have turned her into both a sporting icon and a financial success story.

Smriti Mandhana is among the most recognisable faces in women’s cricket today. The India vice-captain has a reported net worth of around ₹32–34 crore. Much of her wealth comes from matches and her ₹3.4 crore WPL deal with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mandhana’s mix of skill, grace, and marketability has made her one of India’s top sporting ambassadors. The stylish left-hander has endorsed brands such as Rexona, Nike, HerbaLife, American Express and Red Bull.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has an estimated net worth of ₹24–26 crore. She holds a BCCI Grade A contract worth ₹50 lakh and a ₹1.8 crore WPL deal with the Mumbai Indians. Her dynamic leadership, match-winning performances, and endorsements make her one of the most influential figures in Indian cricket. Harman's endorsements include deals with Asian paints, Puma, Mountain Dew, Relispray and Crex.

Former pacer Jhulan Goswami needs no introduction. She is believed to have a net worth of around ₹8 crore and is one of the most respected names in Indian cricket. After retirement, she continues her association with the sport through the Legends League Cricket, alongside broadcast duties. Her career embodies longevity, excellence, and grace.

At just 21, Shafali Verma is already a bankable brand. Her estimated net worth of ₹8–11 crore includes a ₹2 crore WPL contract with Delhi Capitals and multiple endorsement deals with Rexona, DSC, ProQuest Nutrition and Bank of Baroda. Known for her fearless batting, Shafali represents the new generation of Indian cricketers who combine talent with commercial success.

Player of the tournament in Women's World Cup 2025, Deepti Sharma’s estimated net worth is around ₹8 crore. The all-rounder’s consistent performance and ₹2.6 crore WPL deal with UP Warriorz have made her one of India’s most valuable players. She also earns from brand endorsements with the likes Puma, ThumbsUp and Boost.

Jemimah Rodrigues, India's semi-final hero, has an estimated net worth of ₹5 crore. Her ₹2.2 crore WPL deal with Delhi Capitals and brand tie-ups contribute to her growing stature. She has endorsed brands such as Nike, Red Bull, Boat, IDFC Bank among others. Jemimah’s flair and consistency continue to make her a fan favourite.

Pooja Vastrakar was not a part of India's World Cup squad but remains a high earning all-rounder. Signed by the Mumbai Indians for ₹1.9 crore, she also represents brands like Oakley and Fairplay Sports. Vastrakar's net worth is rumoured to be between ₹3–5 crore Her energetic performances and increasing visibility are adding to her commercial appeal.

Yastika Bhatia was part of the India squad before an injury ruled her out of contention. She has an estimated net worth of ₹1 crore, and has impressed with her calmness behind the stumps and sharp batting. She has been associated with brand such as Skechers India, Meta, LoveChild by Masaba and Hyundai.

Renuka Singh Thakur’s net worth is estimated between ₹80 lakh and ₹1 crore. Known for her swing and discipline, she has quickly become a key bowler for India. Her growing list of brand endorsements include Kookaburra, IDFC First Bank, Adidas and Hyundai.