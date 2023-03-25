Yamuna Jayanthi or Chaiti Chhath Puja 2023: Date, significance, and all you need to know |

Yamuna Jayanthi or Chaiti Chhath Puja is observed to celebrate the goddess and river Yamuna. It is believed that it was on this day that Ma Yamuna appeared on planet Earth. The day falls during Chaitra Navratri and is observed on Shukla Paksha Shashthi in the Chaitra month.

In 2023, also known as Yamana Chhath, the festival will be observed on March 27, Monday.

The festivities are evident in parts of North India on the banks of the river Yamuna. Mainly women, along with other devotees, offer prayers and salutations to the goddess on her birthday and sing in her glory.

Goddess Yamuna, considered the wife of Lord Shri Krishna according to a legend, is worshipped greatly on this special day by people of Braj regions of Mathura and Vrindavan.