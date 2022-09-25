Why do I keep falling out of love? Say hello to Conditioning Karma!

Pic: Freepik

I broke up with a guy I was in a relationship for almost a year. This is my third break up. Sometimes I wonder if I am not lucky to be in a long-lasting relationship. I fall in love and after a few months of being in a relationship, either I lose interest or the other person does. Is this some kind of Relationship Karma?

Relationship Karma would have played a role in each of these relationships. However, in your case, there are a few other karmas at work as well. Say hello to Conditioning Karma. This karma shapes our neural pathways based on the beliefs of the collective around us. Ask yourself why you want to be in a relationship. Conditioning Karma has made us believe that being in a relationship and love from others complete us. You feel you are not lucky to be in a long-lasting relationship. That implies that your Self-Love Karma is quite weak. To strengthen the Self-Love Karma, Conditioning Karma pushes us to seek and look externally. This brings temporary relief, which we perceive as love initially. However, like a pain-relief medicine, once the high wears off, the weakness of Self-Love Karma comes to the forefront again. This leaves us dissatisfied and we feel that the love is lost. So, get rid of this Conditioning Karma and work towards strengthening your Self-Love Karma. With a strong Self-Love Karma, you won’t need external relief. A strong Self-Love Karma will ensure you love yourself unconditionally and create an organic overflow of love within you. Once you achieve this state, loving someone else will be a beautiful desire and not a need for pain relief.

(Kushagra Patwa is Founder & Karma Counselor @ Karma Is Not A Bitch; www.kinab.in)