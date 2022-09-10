Why are relationships so confusing? Here's what karma expert has to say

Pic: Freepik

My wife and I are drifting apart. We started off as friends and became an integral part of each other’s lives soon enough. Even when she moved to UK for a new job, we managed to make the long-distance work. However, since I moved in with her, things changed. I feel there is no love between us. She is constantly irritated with me. There are times I feel lonely and just want to be with her. Why are relationships so confusing? Are karmic forces at play here?

All our relationships are governed by Relationship Karma, which is accumulation of all our interactions with the other energy. All of our sufferings caused due to relationships, stem from those interactions that caused anger and guilt in previous lives. Relationship Karma is the dance of anger and guilt built across births between souls. The love that you feel is manifestation of this guilt. Her constant irritation is stemming from stored anger in the relationship karma. Guilt comes from what we perceive as our own wrongs and anger comes what we perceive as wrongs of others. I would suggest both of you undergo Body Memory Therapy combined with Karma Counselling to truly understand the drivers behind these feelings.

(Kushagra Patwa is Founder & Karma Counselor @ Karma Is Not A Bitch; www.kinab.in)