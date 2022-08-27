Facing problems at workplace? Here's how Ego Karma might be

Pic: Freepik

I have recently joined an organisation as the marketing manager. In the last three months, I felt victimised and bullied by everyone. I feel my contribution is never recognised. I need this job but the negativity is impacting my health. Whatever I suggest is not taken seriously. Is this part of some Karmic return?

The Karma acting here strongly is the Ego Karma, which we create in the present birth and every time we judge or feel judged. In this case, you are judging everyone around as unfair and yourself as the victim. When Ego Karma triggers the victim mode, we get into problem-identifying mode instead of following the approach of problem solving. If we are not solving problems but only finding them, then we stop adding value. As you are judging others as unfair, you are creating anger in your Relationship Karma with others around you. To control your Ego Karma, stop feeling victimised by what others say. Focus on adding value to yourself, others and the world around you by solving problems, instead of crying over them.

(Kushagra Patwa is Founder & Karma Counselor @ Karma Is Not A Bitch; www.kinab.in)