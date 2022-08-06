Are toxic connections are affecting you? Here's how Relationship Karma is influencing your life

Photo: Freepik

I recently cut off some ties that were becoming toxic. However, I have mixed emotions – I am sad and happy. Will cutting off ties relieve me from karmic baggage or will the relationships be carried forward through my next births? How does one even put an end to this endless cycle of karma?

The answer always lies within. Cutting ties from toxic relationships is the first step to your healing journey. You got rid of the toxic relationships but the anger and guilt accumulated due to the Relationship Karmas are stored within us. Even though you feel free, the sadness that you feel is getting triggered due to the guilt stored within the Relationship Karmas. The relationship karmas will be carried forward through your next births and that's not the reason behind your suffering. The endless cycle of karma is a gift from Shakti, the feminine energy of the universe. It's the anger and guilt within us that determine the health of our Relationship Karma in the next births. Relationship karmas will cause pain but the suffering is our choice. With some Karma Counselling, you can go deeper within yourself and get rid of any residual anger and guilt stored within to live amazing lives across births.

How different is Past Life Regression from Body Memory Therapy or Karma Counselling? Is it a good idea to undergo all three to understand one's karma?

Past Life Regression and Body Memory Therapy are essentially guided meditation techniques. Body Memory Therapy takes the route via the physiological manifestations of our past, whereas Past Life Regression takes psychological routes. Both these routes take us within our subconscious. Karma Counselling is about understanding the karmic triggers to redesign our neural pathways that define how we feel, react, and act. It's about the journey within. So, go ahead and try all three and more.

I want to understand and learn more about Karma Counselling. How do I go about it? Are there courses that I can take up? Or do I need to find a karma expert like yourself?

Kudos to your inquisitiveness. The master appears when the student is ready. Let me share my journey with you. I started Giri Yoga to impress my love, my fiancée. This was my first tryst with karma. I took up Karma Counselling after the death of my fiancée. During this healing journey, a couple of my friends went through painful divorces and I became their shepherd, guiding them out of suffering through my experiential learning. My journey began with healing myself and then the healing spread to others. Let the universe guide you to find out your path. I first controlled my Ego Karma and became 'the student' and 'the masters' just started following. Enjoy the beautiful journey ahead.

(Kushagra Patwa is Founder & Karma Counselor @ Karma Is Not A Bitch; www.kinab.in)