Karma Konnect: Karmic connections to relationship troubles... our expert has answers to your daily problems

I have a new HoD. The third one in the past six months. I’ve had no problems with the previous two — we got along really well. I get along well with the new one as well, but we still aren’t on the same wavelength. I’ve been called a disappointment, goof master, among other things. I get it that I am not perfect and have a lot to learn. But these words are demotivating. The person is quite senior in the field and gets too personal at times. To give an example: I was engrossed in something and unintentionally ignored what she said. She made a huge deal out of it despite explaining my point. Such small things are getting to me and I don’t know what to do. What kind of karma is this?

Ans) There is a strong Relationship Karma between you and the new person. Relationship Karma is an accumulation of all our interactions with the other energy. All of our sufferings caused due to relationships stem from those interactions that caused anger and guilt in previous lives. There is a lot of anger coming from her while your suffering is due to the guilt stored inside this Karma. To call you such names, shows the anger driving her responses. For you to feel demotivated is coming from guilt. You need to stop this dance of anger and guilt. For this, undergo Body Memory Therapy combined with Karma Counselling and address the guilt within. Once you have accepted the guilt, your suffering will end.

My best friend and I have been drifting apart. We started as colleagues but became an integral part of each other’s lives soon enough. Even when he moved to Goa, though I was heartbroken, we managed to keep in touch. But since earlier this year, things have changed. I also forgot his birthday in fact, though he remembered mine. Phone calls have diminished and chats are not beyond a few hellos and how you’re doing. Is it okay to not fight for the relationship? Sometimes I feel I don’t want to. Though there are times when I feel lonely and want nothing but him. And, it doesn’t help that I did have romantic feelings for him. Never confessed though. Why are relationships so confusing?

Relationships become complicated due to Relationship Karma. It is the accumulation of all our interactions with other energies. Our sufferings caused due to relationships stem from those interactions that have caused anger and guilt in previous lives. The Relationship Karma creates a different perspective for the energies involved in the relationship itself. We are eternal beings undergoing the human experience. Hence, someone living in this life is just like someone stepping out for dinner with friends on the eternal scale of our existence. We will see them soon enough in the next life. If we remember this, we can let go of the stored anger and guilt within the Relationship Karma. Without anger and guilt, without any suffering, we will truly enjoy every moment of every relationship to the fullest.

(Kushagra Patwa is Founder & Karma Counselor @ Karma Is Not A Bitch; www.kinab.in)