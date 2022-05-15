Karma Konnect: From body memory therapy to Karmic connections, our expert has all answers

What is body memory therapy? How does it work? Is there some prep that one needs to do before going for one? And, does it help improve one's relationship?

Body Memory Therapy is a treatment for trauma. It is also one of the pillars of acupuncture, Thai massage and other forms of relaxing treatments. Every cell in our body has memory, so whatever trauma we have faced in this life and as well as previous lives, gets stored in the form of body memory creating blocks and stress. The anger and guilt stored in Relationship Karma are also stored in the body's memory. Any pain, discomfort, or aches in our body are symptoms of trauma stored in the cellular memory. This therapy brings out the trauma to our conscious state so that we can treat the same using Karma counselling.

A friend of mine is in a toxic relationship. Despite asking him to get out of it, he keeps going back to his girlfriend. He says there's something that makes him go back to her. Is this some sort of karmic relationship or because he has become used to living that way?

Your friend is used to living this way because of the anger and guilt stored in the Relationship Karma with this girlfriend. He keeps going back because this Relationship Karma is strong. The toxicity is due to the anger and guilt stored in the subconscious. He needs to do some Body Memory Therapy coupled with Karma counselling to get out of this karmic dance of suffering.



You have spoken about different kinds of karmas — relationship, ego, ancestral, etc. What can a person do to get out of the karma loop?

Think of these Karmas as the drivers behind our neural pathways. These neural pathways define how we react, act and feel. These Karmas block us from finding our Destiny Karma. To get out of karmic loops we need to identify the root causes of the traumas stored inside our subconscious. Once we become conscious of these Karmas, using Karma Counselling we can create new neural pathways to change the way we react, act and feel. Just like any new muscle needs daily exercise to become strong, these new neural pathways need a daily workout to become stronger and sustainable.

(Kushagra Patwa is Founder & Karma Counselor @ Karma Is Not A Bitch; www.kinab.in)

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:00 AM IST