When Is Tulsi Vivah 2023? Check Puja Muhurat, Significance & More About This Auspicious Day

Tulsi Vivah 2023 falls on November 24 which happens to the Shukla Paksha Dwadashi of the Karthika month. While most will observe the festivity on Friday, ISKCON would carry out the Tulsi Shaligram Vivah on November 27, the day coinciding with Shri Krishna Rasayatra.

Shubh Muhurat

The Dwadashi Tithi commences from 9 p.m. on November 23 itself, however, the Tulsi Vivah is expected to be carried on a new day. While the entire period is auspicious for celebration till 7.06 pm on Friday, the shubh muhurat for Tulsi Puja and Tulsi Vivah falls between 6.50 a.m. to 12.07 p.m.

Tulsi Vivah Katha

During this sacred duration, marriage of Tulsi Devi with Lord Vishnu is performed remembering the story behind the event. It is believed that Lord Vishnu once appeared in front of his devotee Vrinda Devi, another name of Tulsi, in the form of husband Jalandhar to nullify a boon Jalandhar had.

He was blessed for being undefeatable (until his wife was loyal to him), however, he attacked the Gods and created trouble in the Devaloka urging Devas to seek Lord Vishnu's assistance. That was when Lord Vishnu portrayed himself as Tulsi devi's wife and appeared in front of her, reportedly violating her chastity. Upset Vrinda cursed Lord Vishnu to become a Shaligram stone while turning herself into a plant.

It is believed that Tulsi Vivah keeps to the promise of the Lord marrying her and bringing back her chastity. The event marks the wedding of the Shaligram stone and the tulsi plant personifying the marriage between Lord Vishnu and Tulsi Devi.