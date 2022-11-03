Tulsi Vivah 2022: Holy chants, bhajans and aarti songs you must tune into this festival

Tulsi Vivah 2022: Holy chants and aarti songs you must tune into this festival | File

Tulsi Vivah is a Hindu festival in which a ceremonial marriage of Tulsi with Lord Shaligram is held. This year, the auspicious day begins late on November 4, 2022, and continues to end with sunset on November 5.

The Skanda Puran mentions Tulsi as auspicious in all respects. It suggests "Simply by seeing, simply by touching, simply by remembering, simply by praying to, simply by bowing before, simply by hearing about or simply by sowing this tree, there is always auspiciousness. Anyone who comes in touch with the tulasi tree in the above-mentioned ways lives eternally in the Vaikuntha world."

On the day of Tulsi Vivah, check these holy chants, bhajan and aarti songs that you can recite to seek the mercy and blessings of maa Tulsi and Lord Vishnu.

Holy mantras

Mahaprasada janani,

sarva saubhagyavardhini Aadhi vyadhi hara nityam,

tulasi tvam namostute

Om shri tulsyai namah

Om shri vrindaye namah

Om shri Hari vallabhaye namah

Om vrindayai tulasi-devyai

priyayai keshavasya ca

krishna-bhakti-prade devi

satyavatyai namo namah

Bhajans, bhakti-geet and aarti songs

Tulsi Aarti: This mesmerizing prayer will fill you with positivity and help you worship the goddess in a pleased and sincere way. It can be recited every day for better benefits in one's life.

Jai Tulsi Mata by Anuradha Paudwal: A popular bhajan recited during the worship of Maa Tulsi invokes a chorus singing among devotees at home or a temple. The chant "Jai Jai Jai Tulsi Mata" has all the potential to fill you with positive vibes.

Damodarasthakam: As the auspicious day of Tulsi Devi, a beloved devotee of Lord Vishnu, falls in the Kartik mas you can sing this prayer which is specially dedicated to this month.