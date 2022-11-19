e-Paper Get App
HomeSpiritualityUtpanna Ekadashi 2022: Date, significance, and all you need to know

Utpanna Ekadashi 2022: Date, significance, and all you need to know

Utppana Ekadashi celebrates the victory of lord Vishnu over a demon named ‘Murasura’. It falls on November 20, 2022.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 05:45 PM IST
article-image
Utpanna Ekadashi 2022: Date, significance, and all you need to know | File
Follow us on

Utpanna Ekadashi or ‘Uttpatti Ekadashi’ is observed on the 11th day of the Krishna Paksha (the waning phase of moon) during the ‘Margashirsh’ month of the Hindu calendar. However as per the Gregorian calendar of 2022, it falls on November 20.

People are often advised to begin fasting, as for a beginner in the spiritual path, to start the vrat procedures with Utapanna Ekadashi. This ekadashi thithi is considered auspicious for learning enthusiasts and marketers. Also, it is a popular belief that this day helps devotee get rid from all their sins, both of the present and past lives.

Read Also
Rama Ekadashi 2022: Date, significance, and all you need to know
article-image

Lord Vishnu's triumph over the demon "Murasura" is commemorated on Utppana Ekadashi. The birth of Ekadashi Mata also occurred on Utpanna Ekadashi, according to Hindu mythology. Thus, devotees offer their prayers to both, Lord Vishnu and Ma Parvati on this blessed day.

To observe a fast on this day, one needs to starts from the dawn of the ekadashi thithi, i.e. on November 20, and continue until the sunrise of ‘dwadashi’. Some begin the vrat vidhi from the 10th day by eating only one ‘saatvik’ meal before sunset on the 10th day of the month. On Utapanna Ekadashi eating rice, all forms of pulses and grains is prohibited for all.

Read Also
Paush Putrada Ekadashi 2022: Date, tithi, significance - Here's all you need to know
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Utpanna Ekadashi 2022: Date, significance, and all you need to know

Utpanna Ekadashi 2022: Date, significance, and all you need to know

Guiding Light: The Genesis of Ekadashi

Guiding Light: The Genesis of Ekadashi

Guiding Light: Control – the spiritual way

Guiding Light: Control – the spiritual way

Guiding Light: Relations between past, present and future

Guiding Light: Relations between past, present and future

Guiding Light: Satyam Bruyat, Priyam Bruyat

Guiding Light: Satyam Bruyat, Priyam Bruyat