Utpanna Ekadashi 2022: Date, significance, and all you need to know | File

Utpanna Ekadashi or ‘Uttpatti Ekadashi’ is observed on the 11th day of the Krishna Paksha (the waning phase of moon) during the ‘Margashirsh’ month of the Hindu calendar. However as per the Gregorian calendar of 2022, it falls on November 20.

People are often advised to begin fasting, as for a beginner in the spiritual path, to start the vrat procedures with Utapanna Ekadashi. This ekadashi thithi is considered auspicious for learning enthusiasts and marketers. Also, it is a popular belief that this day helps devotee get rid from all their sins, both of the present and past lives.

Lord Vishnu's triumph over the demon "Murasura" is commemorated on Utppana Ekadashi. The birth of Ekadashi Mata also occurred on Utpanna Ekadashi, according to Hindu mythology. Thus, devotees offer their prayers to both, Lord Vishnu and Ma Parvati on this blessed day.

To observe a fast on this day, one needs to starts from the dawn of the ekadashi thithi, i.e. on November 20, and continue until the sunrise of ‘dwadashi’. Some begin the vrat vidhi from the 10th day by eating only one ‘saatvik’ meal before sunset on the 10th day of the month. On Utapanna Ekadashi eating rice, all forms of pulses and grains is prohibited for all.