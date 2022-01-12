Paush Putrada Ekadashi 2022: Date, tithi, significance - Here's all you need to know

Paush Putrada Ekadashi, also known as Putrada Ekadashi Vrat, will be observed on Thursday, January 13, 2022. On this day, devotees of Lord Vishnu observe fasting.

Ekadashi is one of the most important days in the Hindu calendar. Interestingly, there are two Ekadashis in a month: One falls during Krishna Paksha (the waning phase of the Moon) and the second at the time of Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of the moon).

Significance:

According to beliefs, Putrada Ekadashi Vrat is most significant for couples wishing to have a child. Hence, it is believed that married couples who observe the Putrada Ekadashi Vrat are blessed with children and good fortune.

According to drikpanchang.com, Ekadashi fasting on both days (the two Ekadashis falling every month) is suggested for staunch devotees who seek for love and affection of Lord Vishnu.

Paush Putrada Ekadashi: Date and Tithi for Mumbai

Date: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 04:49 PM on Jan 12, 2022

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 07:32 PM on Jan 13, 2022

On 14th Jan, Parana Time - 07:15 AM to 09:28 AM

On Parana Day, Dwadashi ends at 10:19 PM (Jan 14).

According to drikpanchang.com, Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on next day of Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 02:30 PM IST