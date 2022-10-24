e-Paper Get App
Surya Grahan 2022: Date, vrat vidhi, sunset timings and all you need know about the upcoming partial Solar Eclipse

The partial Solar Eclipse is likely to occur tomorrow, i.e. on October 25. It will be visible in various parts of India. Here are some practices you may observe on, during and post-Surya Grahan.

article-image
Representative image | AFP
In some religious scriptures, eclipses are regarded as unlucky events that can fetch misfortune. Considering such faith over the celestial phenomena, several people perform rituals and holy practices during the phase of eclipses. From restricting food intake to avoiding financial decisions, people, especially from Hindu origin, follow some do's and don'ts during the grahan period.

This year, the upcoming (partial) Solar Eclipse coincides with the Laxmi puja festivities. Both occurrences fall on the same day, i.e. on October 25. This Surya Grahan is believed to be the last of its kind in the year 2022. With just about 24 hours remaining for the partial Solar Eclipse, know about the timings, sunset details, fasting practices and more.

article-image

The partial solar eclipse will be visible in various parts of India including Mumbai, Dwarka, New Delhi, and Chennai.

Eclipse timings:

Start Time - 04:28 PM

Maximum Phase - 05:30 PM

The eclipse would end with sunset - 05:42 PM

Overall Duration - 01 Hour 13 Mins 30 Secs

Maximum Magnitude - 0.55

Magnitude at Sunset - 0.51

Sutak Begins - 03:17 AM

Sutak Ends - 05:42 PM

Sutak for Kids, Old and Sick Begins - 12:05 PM

Sutak for Kids, Old and Sick Ends - 05:42 PM

article-image

Fasting must-knows:

  • Sun exposure should be avoided by children and pregnant women.

  • Don't wearing black and blue 

  • Do not eat any eatables during grahan phase

  • Do mediate and chant Surya Gayatri mantra

  • Once Surya grahan ends, one should bathe and parry later

  • Cook fresh food after grahan ends

(The timings are as stated in Drik Panchang)

