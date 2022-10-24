Surya Grahan 2022: Date, vrat vidhi, sunset timings and all you need know about the upcoming partial Solar Eclipse

Representative image | AFP

In some religious scriptures, eclipses are regarded as unlucky events that can fetch misfortune. Considering such faith over the celestial phenomena, several people perform rituals and holy practices during the phase of eclipses. From restricting food intake to avoiding financial decisions, people, especially from Hindu origin, follow some do's and don'ts during the grahan period.

This year, the upcoming (partial) Solar Eclipse coincides with the Laxmi puja festivities. Both occurrences fall on the same day, i.e. on October 25. This Surya Grahan is believed to be the last of its kind in the year 2022. With just about 24 hours remaining for the partial Solar Eclipse, know about the timings, sunset details, fasting practices and more.

The partial solar eclipse will be visible in various parts of India including Mumbai, Dwarka, New Delhi, and Chennai.

Eclipse timings:

Start Time - 04:28 PM

Maximum Phase - 05:30 PM

The eclipse would end with sunset - 05:42 PM

Overall Duration - 01 Hour 13 Mins 30 Secs

Maximum Magnitude - 0.55

Magnitude at Sunset - 0.51

Sutak Begins - 03:17 AM

Sutak Ends - 05:42 PM

Sutak for Kids, Old and Sick Begins - 12:05 PM

Sutak for Kids, Old and Sick Ends - 05:42 PM

Fasting must-knows:

Sun exposure should be avoided by children and pregnant women.

Don't wearing black and blue

Do not eat any eatables during grahan phase

Do mediate and chant Surya Gayatri mantra

Once Surya grahan ends, one should bathe and parry later

Cook fresh food after grahan ends

(The timings are as stated in Drik Panchang)