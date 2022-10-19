Solar Eclipse 2022: Timings to spot Surya Grahan in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

Representative image of solar eclipse | File

Everyone in the country and in the world is ready to witness the partial solar eclipse on October 25. The solar eclipse will be visible around many cities in India. This eclipse will be visible in Europe, Western Asia, and northeast Africa.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon is behind the sun and obstructs the Earth from the sun's light. As a result, the Moon's shadow rises over the Earth's shadow, causing the solar eclipse.

But the one that we will all be witnessing next week is a partial solar eclipse that will look like the sun has been partially eaten away.

India will witness the next unmissable cosmic event on November 3, 2032, and the partial eclipse will occur on March 29, 2025.

In which cities in India can you see the eclipse?

This partial solar eclipse will be visible in the western and central parts of India.

The duration of watching this celestial event may vary in different cities. In cities like Mumbai, Surat, Pnaji, and Porbandar, the eclipse can be visible for more than an hour.

Cities in India where Soalr eclipse will be visible | FPJ

The maximum duration will be in Dwarka, Gujarat, which will last around 1 hour 45 minutes and will reach its maximum point around sunset at 5.30 PM in the evening.

The western parts of India will see hour-long eclipse, but this will not be the case in the central and north-eastern parts of India, where the eclipse will only be visible for a few minutes.