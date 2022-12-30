Saint Sylvester Day: Feast of Pope Saint Silvester I

Pope Saint Silvester I | Wikipedia

Pope Sylvester I was a saint who served as Pope from 314 to 335. He, who resurrected a bull and is a patron of domestic animals, died on December 31 which marks the end date of the Christian calendar. He is remembered in particular for the Council of Nicea, the Baptism of Constantine, and the triumph of the Church.

On December 31 every year, the Feast of Pope Saint Silvester I is observed in Western Christianity. It is also called Saint Sylvester Day. Eastern Christianity commemorates it on the second day of January.

In Germany, it is considered lucky to eat the traditional St. Sylvester's Day carp and to keep a few of the fish scales as a New Year's charm. Meanwhile, celebrations of this Feast include having a meal along with loved ones and family members, attending church masses and prayer sessions, and also partying while dancing and singing in joy.