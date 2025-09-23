Sharidya Navratri 2025 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta, Puja Vidhi, Significance And More

Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Devi | Photo Credit: FPJ

Shardiya Navratri, an auspicious festival that is dedicated to Goddess Durga, is observed for nine days. The festival, which holds special significance, falls four times every year, out of which two are Gupt Navratri. One is Shardiya Navratri and the other is Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of Chaitra, and Shardiya Navratri falls in the month of Ashwin. During these auspicious days, devotees observe fast, offer prayers, perform puja, and light lamps for the entire nine days.

About Maa Chandraghanta

The third day of Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Maa Chandraghanta. It is believed that by worshipping her, devotees can cleanse themselves of their sins and alleviate their fears in life. Let's explore the origin of the name "Chandraghanta" for this third form of Maa Durga, what offerings to make as bhog, and other related details.

Maa Chandraghanta is the third manifestation of Goddess Durga, worshipped on the third day of Chaitra Navratri. She is named Chandraghanta because of the crescent moon (Chandra) on her forehead, which resembles a ghanta (bell). She is known as the Goddess of Peace and Serenity, but also symbolises fearlessness and bravery. Worshipping her removes obstacles, fears, and negativity from life.

Significance of Shardiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri is considered one of the most significant after Chaitra Navratri, which is celebrated by millions of Hindus worldwide. The festival, which falls in the Ashwin month, begins on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada and continues till Navami. It is dedicated to Goddess Durga because, according to legends, on this day, Goddess Durga killed Demon Mahishashura to remember the victory over evil. Devotees celebrate this festival and perform numerous rituals.

Shardiya Navratri | Photo Credit: Amertha Rangankar

Maa Chandraghanta rituals

The form of Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day, representing the married aspect of Goddess Parvati. Her name is derived from the half-moon on her forehead. To seek the divine blessings of Maa Chandraghanta, devotees follow these rituals:

Morning Bath & Sankalp: Begin the day with a holy bath and take a pledge (sankalp) to worship the Goddess with devotion.

Kalash Sthapana: If not done on the first day, establish the Kalash (sacred pot) for Navratri puja.