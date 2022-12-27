e-Paper Get App
Feast of the Holy Innocents: Date, significance, and all you need to know 'Childermas'

On December 28, Catholic Churches observe Childermas which is also known as the Feast of the Holy Innocents.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Feast of the Holy Innocents | (Sourced via Google search)
The Feast of the Holy Innocents is observed annually on December 28 as a day to honor the children of Israel killed by King Herod in his quest to find baby Jesus.

According to the Bible, Herod was afraid of the prophesied King of Jews and was angry that he hadn’t heard from the Magi who had come to him initially seeking a newborn king. Furious that Jesus had escaped, Herod ordered the killing of all baby boys under the age of two in Bethlehem and the surrounding areas, hoping to kill Jesus.

