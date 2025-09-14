 Mahalakshmi Vrat 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Auspicious Time & More
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Mahalakshmi Vrat 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Mahalakshmi Vrat is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Mahalakshmi, the goddess of wealth, prosperity, and fortune. It is observed with great devotion by devotees seeking blessings for happiness, abundance, and family well-being. This year this fast has started from 31st August and will continue till 14th September.

About Mahalakshmi Vrat 2025

The vrat begins on Shukla Ashtami of Bhadrapada month and continues for 16 days, concluding on Radha Ashtami. Many devotees observe this vrat for the full duration, while some keep fasts on specific days, especially Fridays, which are considered highly auspicious for Goddess Lakshmi.

Puja Vidhi

Devotees start the day by taking a holy bath and setting up a clean altar for Goddess Lakshmi. The idol or picture of Mahalakshmi is adorned with flowers, kumkum, turmeric, and new clothes. Offerings include lotus flowers, sweets (especially kheer), fruits, and coconut. Devotees chant Lakshmi Ashtottara Shatanamavali or Shri Sukta to invoke blessings. Observing a fast, devotees consume fruits, milk, and satvik food, avoiding grains and non-vegetarian items. In many households, the Kalash Sthapana is done, symbolising prosperity.

Auspicious Time (Shubh Muhurat 2025)

According to the Drik Panchang, the most auspicious time to perform Mahalakshmi Vrat puja will be during the morning hours on August 31, 2025, when the Ashtami tithi begins.

Mahalakshmi Vrat Begins on Sunday, August 31, 2025

Mahalakshmi Vrat Ends on Sunday, September 14, 2025

The vrat concludes with special prayers on September 19, 2025, coinciding with Radha Ashtami celebrations.

Radha Ashtami 2025: Know Meaning, Rituals, Subh Muhurat & More About The Auspicious Day
article-image

Significance

Mahalakshmi Vrat is believed to fulfill wishes, remove financial obstacles, and bring peace and abundance to the household. Devotees also pray for harmony in family life and protection from misfortune. This sacred vrat reminds devotees that true prosperity lies not just in wealth but in contentment, gratitude, and devotion.

