Magh Purnima 2023: Shubh muhurat, significance and rituals

Magh Purnima, also known as Maghi Purnima falls in the month of Magh's and on this day, people undertake rituals such as holy baths, donations at Prayag Sangam that is the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. For the whole month of Magh, people bath in the Ganges or Yamuna in the morning.

Date, timings and shubh muhurat:

Magh Purnima begins from 9.29 pm on February 4, Saturday and ends at 11.58 pm on February 5, Sunday. Shubh muhurat will be from sunrise till 2:41 in the afternoon on February 5.

Significance:

The moon enters cancer on this day. As a result, it is believed that taking a holy bath on Magh Purnima solves all problems associated with the Sun and Moon.

Magh month is also beneficial in terms of science. The month is said to help people adjust to the changing seasons. As a result, bathing on Maghi Purnima gives the body vigour and strength.

Rituals:

On Maghi Purnima, devotees bathing in a sacred river is considered auspicious. After bathing, offer Arghya to the Sun while chanting the Surya Mantra. Fasting should be observed. Food and charity should be offered to the poor, needy, and Brahmins.

Sesame and black sesame seeds should also be donated. In the month of Magh, havan should be done with black sesame. The Gayatri Mantra should be chanted 108 times.

