IN PICS: 4 Rajasthan Festivals to look out for in February

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 04, 2023
Jaisalmer Desert Festival (3-5th February) is celebrated amidst the beautiful dunes of the Thar Desert in the Sam dunes (42 kilometers from Jaisalmer)
With a complete picture of folk tunes, tinges as well as twines framed in the sandy dunes, the Desert Festival shows the traditional culture of Rajasthan
There are activities like turban tying competitions, Ghoomar dancing competitions, moustache competitions to a camel polo match, and camel and jeep excursions
Nagaur Fair (6-9th February) is the second biggest fair in India. It is popularly known as the 'Cattle Fair of Nagaur' as this is where lavishly decorated bullocks, camels, sheep and horses are traded every year
Mirchi Bazaar, sale of wooden items, iron-crafts and camel leather accessories and several sports are also held during the fair
Nagaur local art of 'Kuchamani Khyal' is a major attraction and it is also famous for its jugglers, puppeteers, storytellers
Udaipur World Music Festival (11-13 February) is where famous faces from the music industry from almost more than 16 countries come down and perform their best works. You also get to enjoy the culture and trends of the state and lose yourself in music
Baneshwar Fair (12-16 February) is unique and biggest tribal fair of the country held in Dungarpur, Rajasthan
The name Baneshwar is derived from the holy Shiva Linga located in the Shiv temple in Dungarpur. The fair is organised at the delta formed by rivers- Mahi and Som
It attracts lakhs of devotees. Bhils or tribal people from Dungarpur, Udaipur and Banswara constitute the major part of the gathering
