In pics: All you need to know about Asia’s first Floating festival- 'Gandhisagar Floating Festival'

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 03, 2023

'Gandhisagar Floating Festival' is a unique glamping experience at Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh known to be the ‘Gateway to the heart of Incredible India’

All pics source: gandhisagarfest.com

It is a five-day Floating Festival, which is Asia’s first Floating Festival where you can enjoy Star Gazing, water adventure activities, Boat Spa

Boat safari, floating market, Silent Earphones Music Evening in Forest, and much more

There are exciting workshops amid lush environs. You can learn the right exposure photography settings by being exposed to the goodness of nature

Indigenous cooking and craft Workshops: You can explore the guarded secrets of Madhya Pradesh cuisines and indigenous craft

There are other workshops like Rural and Agro tourism Workshops, Eco-marine Workshops, Tribal Art & Culture Workshops, Rock Art Tour & Workshop and Biodynamic Farming Workshop

You can enjoy live musical concerts and entertainment on a floating stage to serenade your senses and the traditional music here

You can behold the Art & Culture of Madhya Pradesh and take home a piece of its cultural heritage with you

The Durries of Sironj have a history of hundred years and are popular for their bold patterns, folk designs that include birds and animal motifs, apart from geometric waves

The foodie in you, can enjoy the authentic local cuisines that will woo your taste buds

The Air Adventure activities would include Parasailing, Hot Air Balloon and Paramotoring

The Water Adventure activities would include Kayaking, Parasailing, Jet Ski, Speed Boating, Zorbing, Dragon Boat, and Banana Boat Ride

'The Tent City' at Gandhisagar Floating Festival is the place where you can relax and rejuvenate your senses after spending a day replete with adventures on air, water, and land, enlightening sessions at workshops and so on

Thanks For Reading!

In pics: Suryagarh Jaisalmer where Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to marry this week
Find out More