In pics: All you need to know about Asia’s first Floating festival- 'Gandhisagar Floating Festival'

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 03, 2023
'Gandhisagar Floating Festival' is a unique glamping experience at Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh known to be the ‘Gateway to the heart of Incredible India’
All pics source: gandhisagarfest.com
It is a five-day Floating Festival, which is Asia’s first Floating Festival where you can enjoy Star Gazing, water adventure activities, Boat Spa
Boat safari, floating market, Silent Earphones Music Evening in Forest, and much more
There are exciting workshops amid lush environs. You can learn the right exposure photography settings by being exposed to the goodness of nature
Indigenous cooking and craft Workshops: You can explore the guarded secrets of Madhya Pradesh cuisines and indigenous craft
There are other workshops like Rural and Agro tourism Workshops, Eco-marine Workshops, Tribal Art & Culture Workshops, Rock Art Tour & Workshop and Biodynamic Farming Workshop
You can enjoy live musical concerts and entertainment on a floating stage to serenade your senses and the traditional music here
You can behold the Art & Culture of Madhya Pradesh and take home a piece of its cultural heritage with you
The Durries of Sironj have a history of hundred years and are popular for their bold patterns, folk designs that include birds and animal motifs, apart from geometric waves
The foodie in you, can enjoy the authentic local cuisines that will woo your taste buds
The Air Adventure activities would include Parasailing, Hot Air Balloon and Paramotoring
The Water Adventure activities would include Kayaking, Parasailing, Jet Ski, Speed Boating, Zorbing, Dragon Boat, and Banana Boat Ride
'The Tent City' at Gandhisagar Floating Festival is the place where you can relax and rejuvenate your senses after spending a day replete with adventures on air, water, and land, enlightening sessions at workshops and so on
