 Kojagara Puja 2023: Date, Significance, Wishes & All You Need To Celebrate Sharad Purnima This Year
Kojagara Puja 2023: Date, Significance, Wishes & All You Need To Celebrate Sharad Purnima This Year

On this holy occasion, here are some wishes and greetings to share with your dear ones praying for their wellbeing and success.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
Kojagara Puja On Sharad Purnima | FPJ/Swarna Srikanth

The full moon of the Hindu month 'Ashwin' is considered to be a very auspicious one. It is known by several names including Kojagara Purnima, and Sharad Purnima among others. This year, the day falls on October 27. It is marked in various ways across different regions in India. In Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka, it is celebrated with the Kojagara Puja dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu. On this holy occasion, here are some wishes and greetings to share with your dear ones praying for their wellbeing and success.

Sharad Purnima Wishes & Greetings

It's a day of happiness and bliss. May the moonlight bring light to your life and bless you with good fortune. Sharad Purnima wishes.

May this auspicious day bring joy to you and your dear ones. Have a blessed festival.

Happy Purnima Thithi. May Ma Mahalakshmi shower Her blessings upon you.

Kojagara Purnima Celebration

The moon is worshipped on this day. People sing bhajans and abhangas praising the Almighty at night, sitting under the moonlight. Some of the prayers recited during the Puja are dedicated to Lord Vithoba as well. At the end of the rituals, people offer specially made milk to the moon. After worshipping the masala milk offered to the moon, people consume it as prasad.

article-image
