Guiding Light: Get Thoroughly Bored In Life | representational pic/ Pixabay

In an ocean, the waves keep lashing non-stop, they don't seem to get bored! Birds sing the same song, every morning, all their life, they don’t get bored. It is only human beings who get bored. They say, ‘Oh! once again the same thing.’ Why do humans get bored?

It is because of memory. You remember whatever you have done before, so you get bored. Boredom is both a blessing and a curse. It is because you get bored that you feel the need to look for something different, something new, and that is how creativity comes up; the need to look for the ultimate is born; you become a seeker and you rise higher. Otherwise, you could have lived like an animal doing the same thing every day. But, you can’t do it because you get bored! So, in that sense, boredom is a blessing. At the same time, boredom is also a curse because it doesn’t allow you to be centred and steady. Your mind aimlessly keeps jumping from one thing to another. Because you get bored of everything, you can’t enjoy anything.

These are the two different paths that boredom leads you to. Boredom is a blessing when it leads you to wisdom. Boredom is a curse when it leads you to frustration and depression.

When life feels dull, you can arrive at this magical moment where everything becomes lively. You can repeat the same thing over and over, and it won't bother you. It's like finding a spring of life. How can this happen? Just let go of the past, be like a carefree child, and every moment becomes priceless.

You start moving towards the Self which is fresh, all new all the time! Because you are bored with the ephemeral, the surface, you go deep into the Self. People who are in love don’t get bored. Heart knows no boredom. Head knows boredom.

In life both are essential, the heart and the head. If you are only in the heart, it is no good. And if you are only stuck in the head, that is also no good. Balancing both is Yoga. Spirituality is balancing the heart and head together. Meditation acts like a bridge connecting your head and heart.

Take a few moments to sit down, be open to boredom, and you'll effortlessly move into a deep meditative state. Otherwise, that boredom might just lead you into sleep. It's a choice—either you sleep, become more sluggish, or you seize the opportunity of boredom to delve into a deep meditation.