 Kartik Purnima 2023: Devotees Mark Festival At Puri Jagannath Temple, Haridwar, Varanasi & Several Other Parts Of India
Kartik Purnima 2023: Devotees Mark Festival At Puri Jagannath Temple, Haridwar, Varanasi & Several Other Parts Of India

Visuals showed Haridwar being lit up to mark the festivities with hundreds and thousands of people worshipping River Ganga. Similar scenes were seen at the ghats in Benaras.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
On the occasion of Kartik Purnima which is observed on the last day of the holy Damodar month of the Hindu lunar calendar, i.e. on November 27 this year, devotees visited temples and took a holy dip in sacred rivers across India. Visuals of people celebrating the festival surfaced online.

While PM Narendra Modi took darshan of Lord Venkateshwara at the popular Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared pictures of him visiting Jagannath Mandir in Puri, Odisha for blessings on this auspicious day. Meanwhile, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers at Dhabaleswar Temple in Cuttack, Odisha.

Apart from politicians and prominent personalities, several other devotees were seen offering prayers at religious sites in India. Visuals showed Haridwar being lit up to mark the festivities with hundreds and thousands of people worshipping River Ganga. Similar scenes were seen at the ghats in Benaras.

Also known as Tripurari Pournami or Deva-Deepavali, the day is a special occasion meant to worship the moon along with prayers to Lord Krishna and Shiva. Initially, devotees were confused about the exact date of Kartik Purnima as the Thithi started on Sunday evening. However, noting that such occasions are marked on a fresh day along with a new sunrise, the festival was marked on November 27, Monday.

Read Also
Kartik Purnima 2023: November 26 Or 27? Know Date, Significance & Prayers To Chant On This Holy Day
