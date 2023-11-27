Kartik Purnima 2023: Devotees Mark Festival At Puri Jagannath Temple, Haridwar, Varanasi & Several Other Parts Of India

Kartik Purnima 2023 | Shared via X

On the occasion of Kartik Purnima which is observed on the last day of the holy Damodar month of the Hindu lunar calendar, i.e. on November 27 this year, devotees visited temples and took a holy dip in sacred rivers across India. Visuals of people celebrating the festival surfaced online.

While PM Narendra Modi took darshan of Lord Venkateshwara at the popular Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared pictures of him visiting Jagannath Mandir in Puri, Odisha for blessings on this auspicious day. Meanwhile, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers at Dhabaleswar Temple in Cuttack, Odisha.

Check visuals below

Om Namo Venkatesaya!



Some more glimpses from Tirumala. pic.twitter.com/WUaJ9cGMlH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2023

Glimpses from my visit to Shri Mahaprabhu Jagannath Mandir, Puri on the eve of Kartik Purnima. pic.twitter.com/9awFlaBpt7 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 27, 2023

#WATCH | Odisha: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers at Dhabaleswar Temple in Cuttack, on the occasion of Kartik Purnima pic.twitter.com/ro9wd6zrat — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

Apart from politicians and prominent personalities, several other devotees were seen offering prayers at religious sites in India. Visuals showed Haridwar being lit up to mark the festivities with hundreds and thousands of people worshipping River Ganga. Similar scenes were seen at the ghats in Benaras.

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: Devotees take a holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of #KartikPurnima pic.twitter.com/gGFnaCG2bk — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

Also known as Tripurari Pournami or Deva-Deepavali, the day is a special occasion meant to worship the moon along with prayers to Lord Krishna and Shiva. Initially, devotees were confused about the exact date of Kartik Purnima as the Thithi started on Sunday evening. However, noting that such occasions are marked on a fresh day along with a new sunrise, the festival was marked on November 27, Monday.