KARTIK MAAS: The Most Auspicious Month of Shri Radha |

KARTIK MAAS, the Most Auspicious Month of Shri Radha falls on 28th Oct-27th Nov. Here are 5 Things to Do (to fetch unlimited divine grace to create your good fortune):

1) Offer a Ghee lamp to Radha Krishna everyday(without fail ) and inspire as many as possible to do so.

2) Chant the the names of Krishna/Hare Krishna Mahamantra as much as possible.

3) Worship Tulasi( by praying, chanting her names, offering Diya etc )

4) Read or hear pastimes of Krishna from 10th canto of Shrimad Bhagavatam(Can buy the Krishna book which is the summary of the 10th canto in story form)

* Offer special bhoga, fresh and fragrant flowers and/or Tulasi to Krishna everyday.

*Essentially try to maximise your spiritual commitments as anything little devotional act performed in this month with fetch you unlimited divine grace and remove all obstacles from your life.

Take a certain vow to follow some or all of the above activities as per your capacity and try to follow it till the end of the month.

Thank u 🙏🏻

Regards,

Nityanand Charan Das