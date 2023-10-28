Guiding Light: Judgement Jostle | Representative Image

India is a land of diversity, and it’s amazing how despite being a melting pot of so many languages, belief systems and traditions, the notion of a collective culture of Bharatvarsha is still alive and well. Diversity is the cradle for a healthy democracy, as it gives us an appreciation of many different points of view, whilst still preserving our integrity and standing by our own values. A red line of course has to be drawn when a group or individual’s views impinge on the freedoms of the many, or cause threat of physical harm or violence, but aside from that, it’s a collection of those individual hues that make up the rainbow.

Next week, the festival of Karwa Chauth will be observed, when married women fast for the well-being of their husbands. There are several legends that trace back the story of this tradition, one of them being Draupadi’s fast for Arjuna’s safety at Lord Krishna’s behest. Like any other observance, there is more to it than just the fasting, there is a whole accompanying sense of community from mehendi to collective pooja and that resultant sense of sisterhood and bonding.

Women typically eat before sunrise, including the all-important sargi, which the mother-in-law traditionally sends, again strengthening that all-important bond, especially for newlyweds. The fast is broken after looking at the moon through a sieve and then looking at the husband, the rationale perhaps being that the Moon is associated with Lord Krishna, both considered to have all 16 Kalas, or divine qualities.

The modern view of liberalism finds it fashionable to slate culture and associate regressiveness with tradition, so we have come to expect completely unnecessary commentary on this observance from people with contrarian views. Now, everyone is entitled to their opinion, but to sit in that holier-than-thou mode of judgement is completely unwarranted. It’s hypocritical how crash diets and other health shortcuts are glorified, but an innocent celebration of the sacred bond that unites a man and a woman is ridiculed.

Tolerance and acceptance are the cornerstones of an inclusive society, where everyone feels free to be their authentic selves, rather than be encumbered with the burden of altering their behaviour merely to avoid meaningless caustic social commentary. In a world which is torn with strife, it is so important to lead with kindness and be accepting of other people’s opinions and life views.

What we often fail to realise is that accepting someone else for who they are doesn’t imply that you subscribe to their views. Like the famous French philosopher Voltaire so eloquently said, “I may not agree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”