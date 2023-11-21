Kansa Vadh 2023: The Day When Lord Krishna Killed His Asura Uncle-King |

Asura king Kansa who killed six children of his own sister Devaki after putting her and her husband into a jail in his kingdom of Vrishni was as as destined slayed by Lord Krishna. The day when Krishna Bhagwan killed his uncle Kansa is observed as "Kansa Vadh" every year in Braj region. It falls during the auspicious Karthika month.

Kansa Vadh 2023 Date

Kansa Vadh is marked on the Dashami Thithi on the Shukla Paksha of the Karthika Maas of the Hindu calendar. In 2023, the occasion falls on November 22. The day following this happens to be Dev Uthan Ekadashi when people perform 'parikrama' in the Braj region covering three towns, namely, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Garun Govind.

Rituals and traditions

Kansa Vadh is celebrated mainly by the Chaturvedi community, and those residing in Mathura. People visit Lord Krishna temples on this day and sing bhajans to seek the blessings of the Lord.

They say that Krishna Bhagwan did the Braj parikrama after killing his asura uncle-king to relieve of the sins. Keeping the tradition alive and taking inspiration from the Lord Himself, devotees continue to do Teen Van parikrama on a day following Kansa Vadh. It is believed that doing so would kill the sinful deeds one performed in the past.

