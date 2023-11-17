 Chhath Puja 2023 Wishes: Messages, Greetings & GIFs To Share With Family And Friends On Auspicious Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeSpiritualityChhath Puja 2023 Wishes: Messages, Greetings & GIFs To Share With Family And Friends On Auspicious Day

Chhath Puja 2023 Wishes: Messages, Greetings & GIFs To Share With Family And Friends On Auspicious Day

May Surya Bhagwan bless you through his sunlight as you offer salutations to him. Happy Chhath Puja.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
article-image

Chhath Puja celebrations started earlier this November and the 4-day-long festival extends till the 20th of this month. The exact date for the special puja falls on Sunday, November 19 this year. The auspicious day will be marked with prayers to the Sun God. On this day, Chhath Devi is also worshipped by women for the well-being of the family. Here are some 'Happy Chhath Puja' wishes and greetings one may share with their loved ones.

Happy Chhath Puja. May Devi Ma bless you and your family with peace, happiness, and good health.

Surya Bhagwan aapke zindagi mein khushiya laaye. Unko shraddhapuravak jal chadaye aur Chhath Puja ke vrat ka paalan kare. Chhath Puja ki subh kaamnaye.

On this auspicious day of Chhath Puja, may the goddess listen to your prayers and bless you in abundance.

Chhath Puja ke iss shubh avsar par hum prartana karte hai ki Devi Ma ka aashirvad aapke parivar par sada rahe.

Pray to Chhathi Maiya with all devotion and she will bestwo you will the courage of a lion and strength of an elephant. Best wishes of the festival.

This puja is a special day to worship Chhathi Maiya. May this day bring success in your life. Happy Chhath Puja to you.

May Surya Bhagwan bless you through his sunlight as you offer salutations to him. Happy Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja ki hardik shubhkaamaniye. Devi Ma aapki saari manokaamnaye puri kare.

Read Also
8 AI-Generated Images Of Devi Saraswati That Will Melt You In Devotion For The Goddess
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhath Puja 2023 Wishes: Messages, Greetings & GIFs To Share With Family And Friends On Auspicious...

Chhath Puja 2023 Wishes: Messages, Greetings & GIFs To Share With Family And Friends On Auspicious...

Mumbai News: Nirvana Mahavir Gathering To Be Held At Goregaon's NESCO On Nov 19

Mumbai News: Nirvana Mahavir Gathering To Be Held At Goregaon's NESCO On Nov 19

Guiding Light: When Is The 70/80 Work Week Desirable?

Guiding Light: When Is The 70/80 Work Week Desirable?

It's Viral: Artist Draws Siya Ram Portrait With Customised 'Jai Shri Ram' Ink Pad (WATCH)

It's Viral: Artist Draws Siya Ram Portrait With Customised 'Jai Shri Ram' Ink Pad (WATCH)

8 AI-Generated Images Of Devi Saraswati That Will Melt You In Devotion For The Goddess

8 AI-Generated Images Of Devi Saraswati That Will Melt You In Devotion For The Goddess