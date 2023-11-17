Chhath Puja 2023 Wishes: Messages, Greetings & GIFs To Share With Family And Friends On Auspicious Day

Chhath Puja celebrations started earlier this November and the 4-day-long festival extends till the 20th of this month. The exact date for the special puja falls on Sunday, November 19 this year. The auspicious day will be marked with prayers to the Sun God. On this day, Chhath Devi is also worshipped by women for the well-being of the family. Here are some 'Happy Chhath Puja' wishes and greetings one may share with their loved ones.

Happy Chhath Puja. May Devi Ma bless you and your family with peace, happiness, and good health.

Surya Bhagwan aapke zindagi mein khushiya laaye. Unko shraddhapuravak jal chadaye aur Chhath Puja ke vrat ka paalan kare. Chhath Puja ki subh kaamnaye.

On this auspicious day of Chhath Puja, may the goddess listen to your prayers and bless you in abundance.

Chhath Puja ke iss shubh avsar par hum prartana karte hai ki Devi Ma ka aashirvad aapke parivar par sada rahe.

Pray to Chhathi Maiya with all devotion and she will bestwo you will the courage of a lion and strength of an elephant. Best wishes of the festival.

This puja is a special day to worship Chhathi Maiya. May this day bring success in your life. Happy Chhath Puja to you.

May Surya Bhagwan bless you through his sunlight as you offer salutations to him. Happy Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja ki hardik shubhkaamaniye. Devi Ma aapki saari manokaamnaye puri kare.

