Isha INSIGHT: The DNA of Success’ is a four-day business leadership intensive designed by Sadhguru exclusively for CEOs/CXOs and entrepreneurs |

Conducted by Isha Leadership Academy, Isha INSIGHT explores the science of scaling up one’s business as well as oneself.

The program's goal is to enhance one’s ability to "see" – through four days of intense interactions, it offers a rare chance to see through the eyes of successful leaders and experientially learn the DNA of Success.

This program is designed exclusively for highly motivated and committed entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs, who are keen to invest substantially in themselves.

• CEOs, potential CxOs and Senior Executives from both public & private undertakings who aim to ‘multiply’ their businesses.

• Founders and promoters of micro, small & medium enterprises, who are ambitious to grow their institutions to global class and scale.

For more details please log in --

https://www.ishaeducation.org/insight/

