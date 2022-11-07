Isha INSIGHT: The DNA of Success’ is a four-day business leadership intensive designed by Sadhguru exclusively for CEOs/CXOs and entrepreneurs

e-Paper Get App
This program is designed exclusively for highly motivated and committed entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs, who are keen to invest substantially in themselves.

Updated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 08:06 PM IST
Conducted by Isha Leadership Academy, Isha INSIGHT explores the science of scaling up one’s business as well as oneself.

The program's goal is to enhance one’s ability to "see" – through four days of intense interactions, it offers a rare chance to see through the eyes of successful leaders and experientially learn the DNA of Success.

• CEOs, potential CxOs and Senior Executives from both public & private undertakings who aim to ‘multiply’ their businesses.

• Founders and promoters of micro, small & medium enterprises, who are ambitious to grow their institutions to global class and scale.

https://www.ishaeducation.org/insight/

