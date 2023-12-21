Guiding Light: Youth For Change | Representational photo

Perhaps the aged would find it more difficult because, in the first instance, what they have learnt at great costs and pains to themselves will appear valuable to them even though, in reality, it is merely a burden on their minds, and so, they will love to retain it rather than throw away the whole lot of it. In these shackles of gold, they will see gold, artificial though it be, and not shackles, and, if they agree to free themselves from these chains, they will have to exert themselves a lot to break these off them and they may find that they lack the strength and the persistence. However, there may be many old men and women who have young minds and can do all this. So, it would be the responsibility of all but of the youth in particular to liberate the planet of its slavery to the negativities of many kinds as they have comparatively fresh mind and less mental fatigue and less conditioning.

Presently, it is thought that the youth indulge in acts of indiscipline, violence, destruction of property and disobedience to their parents and teachers and are taking to drugs. This common image of the youth, which belongs to the old world order, will have now to be totally erased by bringing up the new image of youth who are very energetic and yet self-controlled and disciplined, physically well-built and strong and yet constructive and peaceful and men and women of strong character who do not swerve from their path of righteousness due either to the allurements of money or to threats by those who are in power and who, instead, march steadfastly towards their noble goal of service in all humility.

The responsibility of youth now is to have the awareness that the nation has high hopes in them and they are not to belie those hopes. These youngsters have far too long been used in warfare and as brute force or for demonstrations and strikes and such other acts of disharmony by various vested interests, but now they should not allow themselves to be used for acts of violence, rifts, and hatred. Instead, they should work for creating harmony and for friendship and for co-operation in constructive activities so as to usher in the Golden Age.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com)