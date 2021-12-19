Guiding Light: Youth & sexuality

I would say it’s not a good idea to get into sex early. Though when you are a youth you may feel ‘why not,’ I would say it makes a lot of difference. If you bring sexuality into your life as a casual thing where you do it with just about anybody, you are losing out completely on a very beautiful aspect of your life; and if you really look at it carefully, it’s never casual. There are a whole lot of things involved. It is just that it becomes an irresponsible act without any kind of concern for the other person.

It is important to understand what it means to involve another human being in intimacy. Intimacy is something that must have a certain sanctity, whether it’s mental, physical, emotional or energy intimacy. Otherwise, it just becomes exploitation - you use me for your purpose, I use you for my purpose. Initially people may say ‘I don’t care, I’m not looking for intimacy,’ but they do care because it gets into the deeper core of their lives. Would you like to be sexually intimate with someone who has no kind of feeling towards you and who is just thinking, ‘Ok tomorrow whom shall I look for?’

Would you really get any kind of true pleasure out of it? There is a terrible sense of insecurity in these relationships. America is an insecure country simply because of their so-called sexual freedom; there is no emotional stability in their life. People will not stand up and do anything with confidence when the person standing by them is a doubtful character.

So it is very important to understand that this intimacy should not happen without a certain sense of sanctity. Even if a certain intimacy has developed between two people, still it is best that they maintain an emotional and intellectual relationship with each other and not get into sexual activity until they are of a certain age and a certain level of stability where they can commit their lives to each other.

