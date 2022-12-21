Guiding Light: When will HE appear?

Representative Image | Pixabay

paritrāṇāya sādhūnāṁ vināśhāya cha duṣhkṛitām

dharma-sansthāpanārthāya sambhavāmi yuge yuge



We all know about the most famous verse from chapter 8 of Bhagavad Gita where God says that he will appear on this earth age after age to protect the righteous, to annihilate the wicked, and to re-establish the principles of dharma. However, the question that comes to our mind is when does HE perform this task? The words “sambhavami yuge yuge”, in Gita has led most of us to believe that God's descent takes place in each of the four yugas or ages in the cycle of time.

Is that the case? Well! After some reflection it becomes clear that this is not possible. Why? Because the cycle of time begins with the golden age, when both human souls and the elements of nature are in their purest state. Humans at that time are blessed with health, wealth and happiness and know no sorrow. So in short, evil does not exist in that age. Thus, it is obvious that there is no need for HIM to intervene in this happy state of affairs. Because we all know that humans call out to God in times of sorrow and when things deteriorate beyond human tolerance. So practically speaking God’s descent is meant to remove human suffering and rejuvenate the world.

In the copper age, as humans come increasingly under the influence of vices, their pain & suffering increases and they lose the awareness that they are souls and begin to identify themselves with their bodies, which gives rise to vices such as lust, anger, greed and ego. As the Copper Age gives way to the Iron Age, this process of degradation gathers pace. Finally, seeing that HIS beloved children are unable to get out of the grip of vices and suffering, HE comes to this world to remind them of their true, spiritual identity. By this remembrance, souls fill themselves with power and virtues, gradually overcoming the influence of vices.

Those who make the effort to get cleansed in this way are liberated from sorrow in this process of change when the Almighty brings about the destruction of all evil and paves the way for the dawn of the Golden Age. So in short, in the entire cycle of time, it is only at the confluence of the Iron and Golden age when the Supreme Almighty intervenes, does his job of world transformation to start a new beginning.

