Guiding Light: What is self-care and what isn’t?

In our daily chores, we use the word “care” quite often. To do something carefully is to think about what you are doing so that you do it well or do not make a mistake — mindful actions. If a parcel contains glass, the instructions read — “Please handle with care.” This makes us come to terms with the notion that care is essential in our lives. Its degree varies on the content of the object and its quality.

ALSO READ Guiding Light: The secret of logic and its emotions

We all care about one thing the most in life, which could be anything. Some care the most about money, some about their work, some about their friends, relatives, family. But, to care about the people in your lives, you must take care of yourself first. Very often, the message from life and society is that we should give othersfirst. Food should be served; dishes should be cleaned; kids should be in bed, and so on. Soon you know that the sun has set, and the bedroom lights are off too — very few of us remembered to take care of ourselves before the day got over.

In understanding the essence of care that implies to the self, one not only needs to “worry” about self but also has to be interested in self. Yoga says, when the trinity of mind, body and spirit is in good, mindful equilibrium, it is equal to self-care. Self-care is not about postponing any activity to the future; it is about here and now. At its core, it is about spending quality time to keep your happy hormones flowing in. It is about saving yourself from any disease you know in this world.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Guiding Light: The gift of life

Self-care may be discussed and addressed externally, but its primary journey pertains to engaging yourself in routine activities, leading to nurturing your inner being. We mustn’t forget that we have only one body. Its significance as a clean, blockage-free, optimum apparatus must be understood.

Negligence in maintaining this body, resorting to laziness and lethargies, not doing much but sitting in front of a television screen or a phone should not be taken as self-care. Daily activities that propel us towards happiness will always keep us proactive and motivated to do more than what we did yesterday. Bigger goals can be achieved by spirits who lead a life with a barrier-free approach.

ALSO READ Guiding Light: The language of higher energies

Advertisement

Building routine activities like a capsule practice of 15 to 20 minutes of simple yoga asanas, leading to something as simple as sitting down on a comfortable floor mat in Sukhasana with your eyes closed, can cultivate an easy self-care process. We all must start somewhere; subtle practices are the way to make that beginning.

Simple, observed, regulated breathing or practices of basic pranayama like Bhastrika is another vital tool in maintaining a healthy, successful lifestyle. Behavioural changes in self can be observed to a great extent by spending 15 minutes into Aarambh dhyan (seed meditation) practices daily. Taking time out of your daily routine for such practices may initially seem expensive, but in the long run, it will be less expensive as you will save yourself from the consequences of not practising these techniques.

ALSO READ Guiding Light: Expressions of water

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 07:00 AM IST