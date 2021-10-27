Guiding Light: The gift of life

Each time you gift yourself with that exceptional something, not only are you left with that gift, but it makes you bountiful and happy too. Not very uncommon that we forget that the life we are living here and now is for ourselves. Clouds of thoughts and actions occupy the majority of our life. More so, for various logical reasons, the quality of these actions is also nowhere close to our liking.

It can be money or the need to provide for a family — which is truly valid in its right. But we ought to understand that if we don’t take the responsibility of beautifying this life in our own two hands, then our life will be wasted too. Suffering is everywhere on this planet; there is simply no escape from this law.

Imagine sowing and growing bespoke precious trees and rare herbs in your garden, but without being aware of its value, one roams around here and there. If one gains its awareness at a time when one concludes their life, then the value of this awareness also becomes tragic, futile. Spirituality says may this play of awareness doesn’t happen with anyone’s hard work.

It is our primary responsibility to keep gifting ourselves with the beautiful gifts in life, time and again, incessantly. This makes our mind joyous and our spirit content. So, what should be these precious gifts of life one can provide to themselves — ideal would be to choose a pure, powerful and positive spiritual gift.

Rewind and recollect that time when you saw a beautiful waterfall; all you ever desired was to simply stand under the fall. If you got off your vehicle, did as you imagined, the episode would be imprinted within you. But, if you chose not to open the doors of your vehicle as you passed the fall, many such thoughts would evaporate as fast as the water in the fall itself.

To build the treasure of a happy mind and a spirit as absorbent as the dry soil before rains, one must learn to pay ourselves back with intermittent gifts in life. This is the essence of life — to make our mind joyous; such a mind then serves as food for a content spirit, and a content spirit is reflective of a powerful self.

