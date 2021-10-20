Guiding Light: Vibrations — An insight into your spiritual transformation

Everything in this habitat is a vibration. There’s no need to go deep with this thought. You can experience this with your mobile phones, tabs, laptops, wifi, internet, aeroplanes — these gadgets sustain and function as per their vibration. Human life and every life in this cosmos is vibration. The level at which one vibrates decides the hierarchy of one’s life.

To see something from a top angle, naturally, one needs to take that aerial view. For instance, if I want to observe around my city, a pair of binoculars can be used to see the view. But if I want the better, upgraded version of this view, I can take a flight higher up in the sky and now use the same binoculars. The perspective with which I saw my city now is totally spectacular and new, naturally.

As we go higher up, we vibrate from this place like no other. We no longer need to be convinced that to grow on the path of spirituality in real-time, one must start by working on their vibrations. When the vibrations are pure, positive and powerful, we reach a new level in our journey. Newer levels empower us to understand everything from society to spirituality, this universe and its nature — all with an unparalleled vision. Strength leads us to new thoughts, and thoughts take us to live our lives in a novel way — like never before.

Assume that if you’re regulating your vehicle at a slow pace, the destined time to reach a place will be proportionate to the time taken. But, if you propel your vehicle with optimum, suitable speed, the time taken to reach your destination will be lesser in comparison. The speed or the optimum level at which your vehicle vibrates determines your journey.

In the same way, prepare your spiritual journey to vibrate at your best. And when you work towards it, you come out of the tunnel to find that source of light that magically guides you towards transformation. This is the essence of the science of vibrations.

