Guiding Light: The language of higher energies

When experiencing effective communication between two humans, a mutual understanding of the language matters more than its form – words, eye contact or one’s mere physical presence.Many times, we assume that the spiritual energies also speak the same language as us. It may be probable, but the chances are that this is not particularly always true.

Experience says that when we alter the way we talk or, better yet, when we take complete shelter of silence, the gateway to reciprocate with the divine energies opens up naturally. At the same time, one can put forth their thoughts to these energies in the best possible manner.

In order to reach a scheduled meeting, if the correct means of transport isn’t used, one may not reach in time. Same way, even if you desire to connect yourself to the superpowers, and they, too, maybe benevolently ready to communicate. What may be missing is the establishment of that connection between the two.

The connection or the language is of a divine sort. Beyond human frequency, it opens its arms to all - humans, animals, birds, vegetation or any living form of the cosmos. That language is the eternal language of pure love, a humble surrender.

True love is complete and pure in itself; a genuine surrender drips in humbleness and humility. The call to higher energies will never go unheard when a spirit is enveloped with these qualities. Himalaya says, in our journey, be it a spiritual practice or a meditative tool and technique, the underlying language is that of love and peace, humility and surrender.

Now when the seed is rooted into the soil with optimum quality of naturally rich resources, your meditative state plays a big role in your journey of growth. As you grow deeper with your meditative state of Dhyan, you are prepared to place your prayers in front of the divine powers and also ready to reciprocate to what’s being conveyed by them to you. Only then, when one connects, does one complete the process of expression and comprehension.

(The author is a spiritual yogic master. Founder, chairman and course director of Akshar Yoga, and president of the World Yoga Organisation)

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 07:00 AM IST