Guiding Light: Spiritual energies and power

The universe is last and expensive and its field with a great number of wonderful and powerful things. Whether we look around us at miraculous nature or at the 5 elements of the universe which are fire, earth, wind, water, and space. Each of these five universal elements is powerful. Spirituality is when we start to use these elements for self-development and to promote well-being. This makes us powerful not only to lead a happy life on this planet but no matter where we go, we will be helped by these energies.

There are many spiritual practices and techniques such as meditation that can allow us to grow ourselves. Vajra Surya Tratak done in vajrasana is one such example. This is a method why we can gain spiritual energies by meditating on the sun early in the morning in vajrasana pose.

Maha Shakti Ahavahan is a divine energy invocation that brings healing and growth for the mind, the body, and the soul. Kaal Sadhana or Kaal Upasana is another important practice based on the concept of time on this planet. We are living here on earthbound by the rules and laws of time. This role of time is different on different planets just like how it plays an important part of the system here.

For instance, an Earth Day is 24 hours but on Jupiter, a single day is only 9 hours, 55 minutes, and 30 seconds long, which means a single day is just over a third the length of an Earth Day. These are some of the practices that can help us grow our spiritual potential and thus gain the advantage of powerful energies.

(The author is a spiritual yogic master. Founder, chairman and course director of Akshar Yoga, and president of the World Yoga Organisation)