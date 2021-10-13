Guiding Light: Expressions of water

As humans, we like to anthropologize animals and inmate objects, apart from our tendency to stand in front of the next human and speak our mind without prior thought or control. We talk and express ourselves not only to fellow humans but also to newborns, toddlers, animals like a dog, parrot squirrels or a tree — assume that they understand our language beyond the spoken words.Not only that, we wait for reciprocation of a certain kind in return. But, there is something in the alignment of this Universe that provides us life — water.

This element of water is all-pervading, the giver of our lives. We must also understand that water is not only the source of life; it also contains a language of its own, just like ours.The water flowing on the mountains of the pious lands of the Himalayas flows in a different, unique language of its kind. The water that flows in the neighbourhood has a different mood and language. That’s also why urban water is considered contaminated, and waters from the mountains are pure in nature.You can’t drink water flowing in the city or town, even if its source is natural. Your body will not agree to it.

But this fact transforms when you reach the peaks of the Himalayas. If you sit down by the rivers of the Himalayas, you may find these waters talk to you. A deeper understanding of this takes you further to comprehend what Himalaya calls “Jal Dhyan”. You become that energy, which is a water meditative self, comprising of energies of Jal Dhyan. Conversations with water intensify your love for it. Your behaviour with it also takes the shape of that with a fellow human, your friends, and family.

Life beautifies itself in front of your eyes, and you keep reaping its benefits. Imagine a world that interacts with water in a way they do with each other. The blessings of the Universe, then, will move towards humans in an unimaginable way. Water will become our automated protector, with no worries and concerns about the quantity and quality of available water.

Become water to communicate with water, flow like water — find that path for yourself just like water did. Water doesn’t ask for help. If there is a blockage in its flow, it stagnates, waits, pauses, then evaporates — only to come back down as rainwater and find a new, suitable place to flow on.

(The author is a spiritual yogic master. Founder, chairman and course director of Akshar Yoga, and president of the World Yoga Organisation)

