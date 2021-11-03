Guiding Light: The secret of logic and its emotions

It’s about time we realise that emotion has a ubiquitous nature, running underneath the cognitive us, just as the flowing water underneath a frozen winter river. Science may have viewed cognition and emotion, largely in isolation. But it will be amazing to understand a subtle, deeply embedded thread of that unique relationship between cognition and emotion.

Both co-exist, and to understand this quintessential interdependence between the two, we need to pause, observe the evolution from nineteenth century to the twentieth, from twentieth to the twenty first and so on.

It’s a big time-spectrum, across which we often fail to observe the growth in understanding, belief, and practices of Spirituality. We remain ignorant and unaware of that something which is beyond our visible eyes. This is that cloud of truth laden with magical, hidden rain waters – exactly so do the chemicals and their hidden emotion that need to be understood by a spiritual mind.

Our focus of discussion today is not only the chemical’s emotion, but also its discipline. The flow of life stays channelised in its righteous way only until the equation between both the emotional and disciplinary domains of a cognitive, logical action remains balanced.

The moment there is a conscious or unconscious (human) interference in the natural normalcy of these chemicals, they no more remain as they would otherwise. Much like that small child who is now in his own sweet world, but an exterior exposure of expression can alter or shake his world to irritate him, make him cry. This behavioural study provides us a strong impetus to understand both the waves of life and the journey of spirituality.

Our life is composed of chemicals that are very much laden with emotions. It is our duty not to heighten or over-activate this chemical in one way or the other, but to keep it balanced in its response. This understanding is the source of utmost power in our journey.

The powers we earn and build within the physical apparatus of our body – one day, we finally hand them over to our spirit and leave this planet. If we comprehend, co-exist and live life with these principles, we naturally allow a new river to originate a new course, a new river. Not only that, but it will also sprout the seed of “a new, unique shape of spirituality” for mankind in the twenty-first century.

(The author is a spiritual yogic master. Founder, chairman and course director of Akshar Yoga, and president of the World Yoga Organisation)

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 07:00 AM IST